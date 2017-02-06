Durham married couple accused of insurance fraud by NC Insurance Commissioner
Shakeema Kiera Priester, 27, and Terence Craig Priester, 29, of 3118 Forrestal Drive, were both charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Monday. Criminal investigators with the NC Department of Insurance alleged that the Priesters fraudulently claimed that their vehicle was struck by a deer hoping to receive undue payment for property damage and bodily injury from the Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company in July, 2016.
