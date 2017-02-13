Durham man shot by trooper faced assault charges

The Durham man killed by a state trooper over the weekend was due in court Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and assault on a government official. Willard Eugene Scott Jr., 31, was scheduled to appear in Durham County District Court for a Dec. 12 incident in which he punched a 29-year-old woman in the face making her bleed, according to an arrest warrant.

