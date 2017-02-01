Durham County jobless rate flat in December, Orange up, Chatham, Granville flat
The unemployment rate remain unchanged at 4.3 percent in Durham County in December, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce's most recent data. The jobless rate increased in 71 of the state's 100 counties in December, with nine counties seeing a decrease and 20 counties, including Durham, no change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Tue
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC