Durham County Commissioners begin to prioritize fiscal 2017-18 goals

With a longer wish list than the cash to fund it, Durham County Commissioners are starting the process of prioritizing goals for fiscal 2017-18. Though departments will present their budgets to the county manager in March and April, Budget Director Keith Lane said the county faces a $7.1 annual growth need that includes $2.7 million associated with employee pay and a possible $4.4 million request from Durham Public Schools.

