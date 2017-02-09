Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell's HB 2 Compromise
An attempt by Durham Mayor William Bell to compromise with legislators in an effort to get HB 2 repealed died during a city council work session today. The suggestion came after the council heard comments from members of the advocacy group Open for All NC calling on the city to take action.
