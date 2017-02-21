Durham charter school proposes punish...

Durham charter school proposes punishment, urges state not to close high school

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

The State Board of Education is expected to decide next week whether Kestrel Heights should close its high school this summer as punishment for the diploma problems. The school's board of directors sent a letter to the state board last week to again request a meeting, which the state has not yet granted, and to outline what it thinks the correct punishment should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) 6 min Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC