Durham architect Freelon to complete Raleigh's Freedom Monument Park
Durham architect Phil Freelon today announced that his group will undertake completion of the stalled N.C. Freedom Monument Park in downtown Raleigh to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the state. Speaking at a luncheon in Raleigh, Freelon said that he expects the project to be completed in 18 to 24 months, depending on funding.
