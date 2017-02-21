Durham architect Freelon to complete ...

Durham architect Freelon to complete Raleigh's Freedom Monument Park

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham architect Phil Freelon today announced that his group will undertake completion of the stalled N.C. Freedom Monument Park in downtown Raleigh to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the state. Speaking at a luncheon in Raleigh, Freelon said that he expects the project to be completed in 18 to 24 months, depending on funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 7 hr Eduardo 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried 15 hr Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Tue Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC