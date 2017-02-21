Down on the farm: Blue Whistler Farm promotes market-to-table awareness

Liz Condo Farmer Josh Sliffe, right, holds out a baby bunny for attendees of their open farm and market day to pet at Blue Whistler Farm in Bahama, N.C. on Sunday, February 26, 2016. Visitors could feed piglets, pet baby bunnies, learn about how the farm raises their animals and purchase pasture-raised meat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.