Do You Need an Antibiotic?
Hoping to lessen their misery, most people would like to know whether the respiratory illness they've got could be helped by an antibiotic. Researchers from Duke Health in Durham, N.C., said they've identified a group of proteins that could be used to tell if an infection is caused by a virus, which triggers cold or flu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Eduardo
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC