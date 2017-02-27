DEMYSTIFICATION: Nativity School entrepreneurs-to-be glimpse business realities

The co-founders of Nugget Comfort, Ryan Cocca, left, and David Barron, right, explain how they started a furniture business to the Durham Nativity School's Entrepreneurship Club. Members of the Durham Nativity School Entrepreneurship Club pose with mentors of from Duke University's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative and the co-founders of Nugget Comfort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.