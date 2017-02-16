Delta is bringing back free meals

Delta is bringing back free meals

The airline will soon start offering free meals to passengers in the main cabin on some of its cross-country flights. The in-flight meals will start on March 1 on flights between New York City's JFK airport and Los Angeles and San Francisco.

