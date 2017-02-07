Deal in place to end Michael Peterson murder saga
Mike Peterson's attorney and prosecutors have negotiated an arrangement to resolve the 16-year-old murder case against the Durham novelist and former Herald-Sun columnist without a second trial. David Rudolf, the Chapel Hill attorney who represented Peterson at his 2003 trial, acknowledged that a hearing has been set for Feb. 24. "We've reached an agreement with the district attorney's office that will resolve all charges against Mike Peterson," Rudolf said Tuesday.
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|9 hr
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|9 hr
|Jdean
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Resource Action
|122
|when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16)
|Mon
|Maggie
|2
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
