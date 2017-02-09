Data Center Market Kicks Off 2017 With Flood of Acquisitions
QTS Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne all kicked 2017 off with strategic acquisitions. Equinix and QTS chose to double down on capacity in existing markets, while CyrusOne widened its footprint by acquiring two stabilized data centers with adjacent land for expansions located in North Carolina and Northern New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Feb 7
|Resource Action
|122
|when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|Maggie
|2
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC