Data Center Market Kicks Off 2017 With Flood of Acquisitions

QTS Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne all kicked 2017 off with strategic acquisitions. Equinix and QTS chose to double down on capacity in existing markets, while CyrusOne widened its footprint by acquiring two stabilized data centers with adjacent land for expansions located in North Carolina and Northern New Jersey.

