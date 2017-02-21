CROP Walk benefits Meals on Wheels: Annual CROP Hunger Walk will take place April 2
Meals on Wheels of Durham has been one of the local recipients of Durham CROP Hunger Walk funds since the walk began in 1975. The 43rd Annual CROP Walk will be held on April 2 and is gearing up volunteers, walkers and sponsors for the hunger relief event.
