Crime log, Feb. 12
He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 28. a Gregory D. Speed, 44, of 2095 Enon Road, Oxford, was charged via order for arrest Jan. 30 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 27. a Roger Vallee, 55, of 5039 Antioch Road, Oxford, was cited Jan. 30 and charged with larceny.
