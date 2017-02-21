Couples that play together, stay together
Submitted photo Linda and Ed have been members at the center since August 2016 and participate in Geri-Fit, Low Impact Aerobics and Beginning Watercolor classes. Submitted photo Linda and Ed have been members at the center since August 2016 and participate in Geri-Fit, Low Impact Aerobics and Beginning Watercolor classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Sat
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|anodize
|91
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|Eduardo
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC