City of Durham providing water to OWASA customers after fluoride overfeed
The Orange Water and Sewer Authority announced early Thursday evening that it was receiving drinking water from the City of Durham because of an accidental overfeed of fluoride within the Orange County organization's treatment process. OWASA said the water continues to be safe for Orange County customers to drink because the overfeed of fluoride was contained within the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant.
