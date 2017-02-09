City Council considers plans for hous...

City Council considers plans for housing development near Durham Station

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Property adjacent to the Durham Station Transportation Center may be tricky to develop, but Durham City Council members are considering a pre-development agreement with a joint venture group take on the challenge. The 1.9-acre site is located at Jackson and Pettigrew streets, near the 400 block of Willard Street and 100-200 blocks of Jackson Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) 35 min Riley 19
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Feb 7 Resource Action 122
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Feb 6 Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC