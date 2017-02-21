Citing immigration fears, Durham Coun...

Citing immigration fears, Durham County Sheriff's Office announces Hispanic liaison

16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The County Sheriff's Office has appointed a Spanish-speaking Muslim officer as its new liaison to an increasingly anxious Hispanic community, it announced Tuesday. "In recent weeks, residents have expressed concern about immigration enforcement," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release, adding that it does not actively search for individuals based on their immigration status.

