Brass, drums lead annual Durham parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
A float carrying parade dignitaries and representatives of various sororities leads the procession down Fayetteville Street at the 15th annual Martin Luther King Black History Month Parade on Saturday. Hugs and smiles were everywhere up and down Fayetteville Street during the 15th annual Martin Luther King Black History Month Parade Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC