Bomb threats made against Jewish scho...

Bomb threats made against Jewish schools and centers in at least 11 states

43 min ago Read more: ThinkProgress

A round of bomb threats struck Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday, the latest in several waves of anti-Semitic incidents that have surged this year . Another Jewish school in Durham, North Carolina, was reportedly evacuated last week after a similar bomb threat.

