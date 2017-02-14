Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson retiring

Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson retiring

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Brad Wilson, who steered the state's largest health insurer through the turbulence created by the Affordable Care Act, is retiring from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. The Durham-based insurer announced Monday that Wilson, who has been president and CEO since February 2010 - a month before the ACA was signed into law, is retiring later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 3 hr Joshua 1
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Sun one who knows 5
Protest Feb 12 Wang 2
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Feb 10 Support Private S... 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 10 Riley 19
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC