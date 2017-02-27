Birmingham launches 'My Brother's Keeper' initiative
Birmingham Mayor William Bell, city agencies, Birmingham City Schools and several civic organizations like the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Clubs gathered to launch the city's My Brother's Keeper initiative. Introduced by the Obama Administration three years ago, Birmingham has become the first city to implement an action plan in partnership with the Bloomberg Foundation.
