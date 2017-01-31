Birmingham City Council passes 'Sanctuary City' resolution

City Council President Johnathan Austin, who represents District 5, was a major supporter of the resolution, which will "ensure the equal protection, treatment, and representation of all persons without discrimination including, but not limited to age, citizenship status, color, gender identity or expression, marital status, mental disability, national origin, physical disability, race, religion, religious observance, sexual orientation, and source or level of income." ABC 33/40 reports Birmingham Mayor William Bell asked the City Council to instead use the language of "Welcoming City" to help protect it against losing federal funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.