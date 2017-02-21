Bipartisan bill filed to repeal House Bill 2 Read Story Associated Press
A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. RALEIGH, N.C. - Lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill aimed at breaking an impasse over North Carolina's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Eduardo
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Wed
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Tue
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC