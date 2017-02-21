Bipartisan bill filed to repeal House Bill 2 Read Story Associated Press

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. RALEIGH, N.C. - Lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill aimed at breaking an impasse over North Carolina's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.