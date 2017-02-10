Baumgartner Vaughan: Durham's first b...

Baumgartner Vaughan: Durham's first black firefighters persevered in face of Jim Crow racism, big...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

John O. Lyon was one of Durham's first 10 African-American firefighters, a group that broke the wall of segregation in October 1958 at the City of Durham's Fire Station No. 4 on Fayetteville Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... 1 hr gantte 1
Protest Fri Los Viva 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Fri Support Private S... 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Fri Riley 19
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Feb 7 Resource Action 122
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC