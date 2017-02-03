Audi hops on the car-sharing bandwagon with Audi on Demand

Looking to compete with other premium vehicle sharing services such as Book by Cadillac and BMW ReachNow, Audi on Demand gives customers customizable rental options and access to complimentary extras such as bike or ski racks, child seats and whatever else they may need during their rental term. The service, which launched in San Francisco in 2015, gives customers access to a full fleet of Audis, with the ability to rent for up to 28 days via their smartphone, and an Audi of their choice is brought directly to them.

