Architect shapes nation's view of African American history

In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, photo, architect Phil Freelon responds during an interview at his office in Durham, N.C. For Freelon, the National Museum of African American History and Culture was a crowning triumph, yet its opening last year came amid a wrenching personal trial. His monumental achievement came on the heels of a diagnosis of ALS, a degenerative neurological disease that eventually leads to total paralysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.