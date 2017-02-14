Alston Avenue, Durham Freeway closings scheduled beginning Friday, Feb. 17
Work on the Alston Avenue widening project in Durham will require closures of both the Durham Freeway and Alston Avenue over the next few weeks. The Durham Freeway closures will be for three nights next week so the contractor on the $39.8 million project can start the demolition of the western side of the Alston Avenue bridge.
