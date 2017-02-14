Alston Avenue, Durham Freeway closing...

Alston Avenue, Durham Freeway closings scheduled beginning Friday, Feb. 17

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Work on the Alston Avenue widening project in Durham will require closures of both the Durham Freeway and Alston Avenue over the next few weeks. The Durham Freeway closures will be for three nights next week so the contractor on the $39.8 million project can start the demolition of the western side of the Alston Avenue bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 8 hr Joshua 1
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Sun one who knows 5
Protest Feb 12 Wang 2
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Feb 10 Support Private S... 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 10 Riley 19
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC