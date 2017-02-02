After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors P...

After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council

A weekend shooting outside a Durham club has prompted both a string of complaints to the Durham City Council and a social media campaign in support of the venue. Emails obtained by the INDY show that council members, residents, and police alike are concerned with violence at Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge.

