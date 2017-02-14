A fine legislative choice

When Larry D. Hall left the General Assembly last month to head Gov. Roy Cooper's Department of Military and Veterans' Affairs, it created the second mid-term vacancy in Durham's State House delegation in the past few months, and left some large legislative shoes to fill. Hall, an influential House member, had recently served as minority leader, often a vocal foil to the Republican leadership.

