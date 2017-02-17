A Day Without Immigrants' draws support in Bull City

Zachery Eanes Many of the signs at the "A Day Without Immigrants" rally in Durham on Thursday obliquely referenced President Donald Trump, who has said repeatedly he plans to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. Zachery Eanes More than 100 people, young and old, gathered Thursday morning to protest the recent uptick in immigration arrests within the Hispanic community in North Carolina as part of the "A Day Without Immigrants" movement. Zachery Eanes Thursday's "A Day Without Immigrants" rally in Durham grew quickly after its 10:30 a.m. start.

