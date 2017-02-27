27 Reasons We Love the Triangle Right...

27 Reasons We Love the Triangle Right Now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

No getting around that. Our president, after all, is basically a YouTube comment in corporeal form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Tue Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Tue Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Tue Resource Action 122
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Feb 6 Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Jan 31 shorty 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC