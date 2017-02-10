10-year-old Cary boy missing from sch...

10-year-old Cary boy missing from school is found safe at Durham hotel

Police said 10-year-old Khristian Joseph was found safe early Tuesday at a Durham hotel more than 12 hours after he had left Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot Monday. He was returned to his mother shortly after 5 a.m., Cary authorities said.

