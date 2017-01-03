Winter storm: City of Durham plan of action
The City of Durham began brining primary city streets and bridge routes Wednesday and officials said the brining will continue until snow starts to fall. Once the snowfall begins, the city has 2,000 tons of salt and sand mix and more than 2,500 tons of salt on hand to be used by two motor graders and 24 trucks outfitted with plows and spreaders for clearing operations.
