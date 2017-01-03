Warning: Triangle braces for winter storm; 5-7 inches of snow forecast
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for snow across the Triangle starting at 7 p.m. today and extending through 7 p.m. Saturday. "Most of the heaviest precipitation will occur between midnight and noon Saturday," the weather service said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Poleo Duck
|3
|Coach
|Thu
|Deputy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Wed
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC