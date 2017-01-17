Want to volunteer? Check out these chances
Habitat for Humanity of Durham is seeking friendly and reliable individuals to serve at Durham Habitat's downtown office as volunteer receptionists. Durham Habitat is committed to offering excellent customer service to all homebuyers, volunteers, donors and community partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC