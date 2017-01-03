Vigil speakers call on Durham to - really want to change'
The second-day event of Bull City United's Week of Peace drew a crowd of around 50 to the Birchwood Heights Community Center in the Turnkey Neighborhood Monday evening. Over the first week in January, Week of Peace features vigils and speakers organized by the County's new violence reduction initiative-team, Bull City United, in eight neighborhoods "plagued" by gun violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Mon
|blueplate
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|dtbrown56
|85
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Coach
|Dec 30
|Bill
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC