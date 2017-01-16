US panel recommends folic acid supplements for young women
Women who may get pregnant - whether planned or unplanned - should take a daily folic acid supplement to prevent neural tube defects like spina bifida, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Folic acid, a form of vitamin B-9, is important in the early days of pregnancy.
