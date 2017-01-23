UNC wants to waive tuition for grads ...

UNC wants to waive tuition for grads of N.C. Science and Math school

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

It looks like the UNC system will try this spring to persuade legislators to reinstate a tuition waiver for graduates of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics who choose to attend one of the system's universities. Board of Governors members put the request on their wish list for the N.C. General Assembly's 2017 session, and their chairman, Asheville lawyer Lou Bissette, afterward said he's "very hopeful" the state House and Senate will go along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R... 4 hr storms move north 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 16 hr Hillary 121
Can't find you (Aug '14) 18 hr YourJason 4
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 19 hr Big Dog 8
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 19 hr Tiffany 2
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC