Two men arrested for a robbing a teen...

Two men arrested for a robbing a teenager on a bus

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Two men were arrested and charged with robbing a teen on a bus and one of the two men was also charged with assaulting a second teen as they got off the bus near Broad Street and Guess Road on the night of Jan 21. Malcolm Lee Davis, 23, of Durham, and Ladarrious Lamonte Alston, 23, of Durham, have been charged with counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Davis was also charged with assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R... 2 min storms move north 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 12 hr Hillary 121
Can't find you (Aug '14) 14 hr YourJason 4
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 14 hr Big Dog 8
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 14 hr Tiffany 2
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC