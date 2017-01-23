Two men arrested for a robbing a teenager on a bus
Two men were arrested and charged with robbing a teen on a bus and one of the two men was also charged with assaulting a second teen as they got off the bus near Broad Street and Guess Road on the night of Jan 21. Malcolm Lee Davis, 23, of Durham, and Ladarrious Lamonte Alston, 23, of Durham, have been charged with counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Davis was also charged with assault.
