Two killed, three hospitalized in Durham Freeway wreck

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck on NC-147 at the T.W. Alexander Road exit at approximately 6:56 p.m. Wednesday evening, Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker said Thursday. Baker said, a 1996 Honda Civic driven by Luis Gerado Barcenas, of Durham, and a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Nathan Christian Cowles, 33, of Durham, were both traveling north on NC-147.

