Two killed, three hospitalized in Durham Freeway wreck
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck on NC-147 at the T.W. Alexander Road exit at approximately 6:56 p.m. Wednesday evening, Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker said Thursday. Baker said, a 1996 Honda Civic driven by Luis Gerado Barcenas, of Durham, and a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Nathan Christian Cowles, 33, of Durham, were both traveling north on NC-147.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|15 hr
|Poleo Duck
|3
|Coach
|16 hr
|Deputy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Wed
|Truth
|11
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC