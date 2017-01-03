Two Durham arrests - " one in a shoot...

Two Durham arrests - " one in a shooting, one in a near-miss

Police have arrested two men in separate gun attacks, one in December in which a man was shot in a car stopped at a red light and one in November in which a bullet fired during an argument barely missed a man's head. A few days before Christmas, police had asked the public's help in finding Shermaine Maurice Hammond, 21, whom they had charged with firing from one car into another at East Cornwallis Road and N.C. 55 on Dec. 5. A passenger in the targeted car was hit and hospitalized, and police obtained warrants charging Hammond with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

