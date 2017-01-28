Trump's Visa Ban Order: The View From...

Trump's Visa Ban Order: The View From a Worried Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bloomberg

Protesters gather in downtown Durham, N.C., to show their support for refugees and immigrants and stand against President Donald Trump, on Jan. 27. barred most citizens from seven mainly Muslim Mideast and East African nations from entering the U.S. While the latest executive order of his week-old presidency delivers on a campaign pledge to strengthen America's borders, it was denounced in advance by human-rights groups as an attack on some of the world's most vulnerable people, and will alarm many in the Islamic world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... 1 hr mysignin1 1
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 4 hr stanley 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Thu Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Thu John 4
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Wed Mrhyde 88
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Jan 25 Blonde Coed 21
News Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R... Jan 24 storms move north 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,330,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC