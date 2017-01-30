Trump faces blowback from Cabinet, di...

Trump faces blowback from Cabinet, diplomats for refugee ban

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The legal fight over President Donald Trump's refugee ban is likely to turn on whether the president has the authority to control access to America's borders and whether targeting people from a particular region in the world violates the Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 45 min shorty 4
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) 2 hr jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Mon Dolly 38
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 4
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,498 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC