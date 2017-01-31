Triangle universities sizing up Trump order
Duke University says "several dozen" of its students, faculty and post-docs are affected by the travel ban U.S. President Donald Trump slapped on nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries to start the weekend. The university's chief spokesman, Vice President for Public Affairs and Government Relations Michael Schoenfeld, said Duke officials "are in contact" with them.
