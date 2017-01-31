Triangle universities sizing up Trump...

Triangle universities sizing up Trump order

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Duke University says "several dozen" of its students, faculty and post-docs are affected by the travel ban U.S. President Donald Trump slapped on nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries to start the weekend. The university's chief spokesman, Vice President for Public Affairs and Government Relations Michael Schoenfeld, said Duke officials "are in contact" with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) 27 min Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 3 hr shorty 4
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) 5 hr jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Mon Dolly 38
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC