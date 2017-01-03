The Durham HRC Sends Its Scathing Jai...

The Durham HRC Sends Its Scathing Jail Critique to City, County Leaders

7 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

The commission began its effort several months after twenty-nine-year-old Matthew McCain was found dead in his prison cell in January 2016. Among the recommendations that will soon be sent to both the Durham City Council and County Board of Commissioners are calls to eliminate the cash bail system , halt cooperation with immigration officials, scale back video-only visitation measures approved by county commissioners in 2013, and create a civilian review board that would, among other things, provide oversight at the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Durham, NC

