The Buzz: Brody to open Tiny next month

Nearly a decade after opening the popular restaurant and shop Parker and Otis, owner Jennings Brody is preparing to open her third retail venture in downtown, with the launch of a new children's store called Tiny. Tiny will sell toys, clothing, accessories and other items for children ages zero through eight and is set to open Jan. 18. The shop, which is located at 118 W. Parrish St., will stand next to another Brody-owned project, Chet Miller, which opened just a little more than a year ago.

