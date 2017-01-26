The Brannan condominiums

L ooking for exceptional condominium living at a highly desirable Downtown Durham address? Consider The Brannan, at the corner of Hunt and Roney Streets, before it's too late. Under the thoughtful guidance of Henry Lambert, principal of Lambert Development, The Brannan was designed by renowned Roger Ferris + Partners in collaboration with JDavis, a leading North Carolina condominium architect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.