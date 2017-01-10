Texas is looking like it might push f...

Texas is looking like it might push for its own 'bathroom bill'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

File photo of a sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access adorns one of the stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina The passage of a "bathroom bill" last March sparked a maelstrom with severe political, economic and cultural consequences for North Carolina that continued through In November, one of the state's most senior politicians published his top 10 priorities for the next legislative session. A "Women's Privacy Act" was at number six, right after banning immigration "sanctuary cities" and insisting on photo ID at the ballot box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... 2 hr Truth 11
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 1 dtbrown56 85
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
Coach Dec 30 Bill 2
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 28 Taylor 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC