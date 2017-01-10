Texas is looking like it might push for its own 'bathroom bill'

File photo of a sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access adorns one of the stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina The passage of a "bathroom bill" last March sparked a maelstrom with severe political, economic and cultural consequences for North Carolina that continued through In November, one of the state's most senior politicians published his top 10 priorities for the next legislative session. A "Women's Privacy Act" was at number six, right after banning immigration "sanctuary cities" and insisting on photo ID at the ballot box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.